Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United’s director of football Barry Fry has said that George Cooper and Jason Naismith – who both spent this season out on loan – are determined to get back into Darren Ferguson’s first-team.

Last summer, midfielder George Cooper and defender Jason Naismith both made loan moves away from Peterborough United, Cooper, who joined Plymouth Argyle, and Naismith, who spent the campaign with Hibernian, both left on temporary deals to allow them to get guaranteed game time.

Now, with the 2019/20 season over for Peterborough and the loaned out pair, attentions have turned to their futures at the club. Director of football Barry Fry has revealed that both Cooper and Naismith will be given the chance to break back into the first-team under Darren Ferguson. He said:

“George has had a conversation with (Posh boss) Darren Ferguson and told him he wants another crack at making it with us. And Darren is happy to give him that chance.

“George has had issues since we signed him, but he assured Darren they were in the past now and the reports we have had from Plymouth are that he was outstanding on and off the field.”

As for Naismith, Fry went on to say:



“Jason has also stated he wants to have a go with us so Darren has invited him to training when it starts again. It won’t be easy for Jason as we have two right-sided defenders (Niall Mason and Nathan Thompson) who did well last season, but he’s a good pro who insists he is close to full fitness again.

“Until the injury I would have put good money on Hibs signing him, but they paid decent money for a right-back after Jason picked up his injury.”

Cooper featured heavily in a left-wing back/ left midfield role with Plymouth. In the process, he scored three goals and provided an impressive 12 assists in 31 appearances.

Naismith earned a place as Jack Ross’ first-choice right-back at with Hibs, managing one goal and four assists in 14 appearances before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury which brought an end to his season.