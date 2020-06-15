Almeria have an option to sign Birmingham City loanee Fran Villalba on a permanent basis this summer, as detailed on the Blues’ official club website when he left in January.

The midfielder was shipped out back on loan to Spain this past winter.

Villalba, who is 22 years old, joined Birmingham on a three-year deal last summer from Valencia and made 17 appearances for them during the first-half of this season, chipping in with a single goal.

However, Pep Clotet’s side sanctioned a move for him to return to Spain after just five months in the Midlands.

Villalba could now be signed permanently by Almeria, who are currently competing for promotion to La Liga. They are currently 3rd in the Segunda Division, four points off the top of the table.

The ex-Spain Under-19 international rose up through the academy at Valencia and became a key player for their B team as a youngster. He then went onto make four appearances for their first-team.

Villalba spent the 2018/19 season on loan in the Spanish second tier at Numancia and scored four goals in 40 games to catch the eye of Birmingham.

Valencia let him leave permanently to join the Blues but his move to England hasn’t worked out. He is likely to have played his last game for the Championship side, especially now Clotet is leaving at the end of the campaign.

Villalba will be looking to help Almeria get promoted and earn a permanent move back to his native country.

