Former Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips has tipped Leeds United to cope with the loss of Jean-Kevin Augustin in an interview with Football Insider.

The Athletic’s Leeds United journalist Phil Hay reported news of a possible injury to Augustin but Phillips has claimed that the Whites will still win promotion due to having the ever-reliable Patrick Bamford in attack.

The 26-year-old has faced some criticism from pundits and Leeds supporters due to his poor goal return when taking into account the chances created but Phillips has backed the Yorkshire giants to win promotion even without their January signing.

“I do not think there is any extra pressure on Bamford,” Phillips said. “He has dealt with the pressure fairly well up to now.”

“His work rate and his all round play is fantastic but there has been criticism fired his way because a lot of people would like to see him chip in with a few more goals. But he looks like he deals with the pressure and puts 100% in every week.”

“The whole team have managed without Augustin until now and they will get over the line with Patrick leading the attack. He has done a good job so far.”

Bamford has scored 13 goals in 38 appearances this season and when considering the creativity he has in the team, isn’t the best return but he has received praise for his workrate and link-up play.

Leeds can also call upon the versatile Tyler Roberts who can fill in, in a more attacking position should they require further reinforcements.

The Elland Road club resume their current campaign when they travel to the Cardiff City stadium on June 21, looking to continue their surge towards promotion to the Premier League.

Will Leeds United suffer without Jean-Kevin Augustin?