Speaking to London News Online, Millwall star Jake Cooper has said he is “delighted” to have signed a new deal with the club, insisting he still has “a lot to come”.

Centre-back Jake Cooper has been an ever-present figure in Millwall’s starting 11 for some time now. He has played in a massive 113 consecutive Championship games and now, Cooper has had his performances rewarded with a new deal.

Cooper, 25, joined the club from Reading in January of 2017 and has now committed his long-term future to the club. The length of the deal remains unknown but with Premier League clubs being linked over the course of the 2019/20 season, Millwall fans will be thrilled to see Cooper has committed his future to the club.

Not only are the fans and club happy at the agreement, so is Cooper, He spoke to London News Online to express his happiness at the new contract, saying he is “delighted” to have committed his future to the club. He went on to add that he still feels he has more to offer and will be looking forward to showing his best in a Millwall shirt. He said:

“I’m delighted to put pen to paper with the club. It’s a big deal to me and I’m really happy to be staying. The club have shown a lot of faith in me to offer me a long contract like they have.

“I’ve still got a lot to come, I’ve played a lot of games now and I feel like I’m improving each season and learning different things with different experiences. I’m just enjoying it and trying to do the best I can every time I put the shirt on.”

Since joining the club, Cooper has played in 151 games for Millwall, In the process, he has scored 12 goals and provided 11 assists. Now, with his long-term future secured, Cooper will be hoping to help take Millwall to the next level.