Birmingham City are looking to make a summer swoop for Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer as reported by the Evening Standard.

The Midlands club announced that current manager Pep Clotet will be leaving the club in the summer and speculation has been rife over who will be taking over the reins from the Spaniard.

There have been rumours of Chris Hughton and Nigel Clough being touted as potential replacements in recent days but reports have now emerged that Birmingham could look to swoop for Addicks boss Lee Bowyer.

Bowyer spent two years at St. Andrews as a player back in 2009, helping them win the Carling Cup and his affiliation with the club could serve as a temptation for the former Newcastle United player.

Charlton will resume the season this weekend and are currently in the Championship relegation zone and following another takeover at the Valley they are facing an uncertain future both on and off the field.

These uncertainties would allow Bowyer to be swayed by a move to the Midlands although Blues are hardly a club heading in the best direction themselves.

Financial issues as well as recent rumours of point deductions which have now been put to bed but could still linger as possible future problems for the Midlands side.

Bowyer has impressed the Birmingham hierarchy with the job he has done in difficult circumstances at Charlton.

Blues have also looked at the possible return of Chris Hughton but he would likely possess higher wages than somebody like Bowyer who is relatively inexperienced in management when compared with Hughton.

Whoever Blues decide to appoint they will be hoping that the latest arrival will bring some continuity to their recent revolving door of managerial exits.

Would Lee Bowyer be a good appointment for Birmingham City?