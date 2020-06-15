Bristol Rovers have today announced their retained list ahead of the 2020/21 season. There were a couple of surprising names amongst the list.

Captain and experienced EFL defender Tony Craig has been released by manager Ben Garner.

The 35-year-old joined from Millwall in 2018 and has gone on to make 97 appearances for Rovers, as well as becoming captain. This season, Craig has made 34 appearances and scored twice.

He has been solid at the back all season for Rovers helping them to a 14th place finish in League One. On average, Craig wins 3.6 aerial duels, as well as 5.9 clearances per game. Those clearances aren’t always ‘hit and hope’ long balls, Craig has an average of 70% pass completion with over 25 passes per game.

Craig has also impressed off the pitch this campaign. Whilst completing his UEFA Coaching Badges he has been working with the Rovers Academy sides.

Fans have been responding to the news that Craig has not been offered a new contract with some hoping this isn’t the end of the 35-year-old at the club.

Twitter: @Official_BRFC Really sad to see Craig leave, such an instrumental player for us in the last couple of seasons. Leg… https://t.co/6SEytpoLEU (@BlueSideofTown)

Twitter: Craig, despite his age, is a big loss. The leader and experience in the team that we needed. THD is a sad loss too,… https://t.co/lNG28MFsI0 (@DanielShepps)

Twitter: @Official_BRFC You let Tony Craig leave… (@BRFCSamuel)

Twitter: @Official_BRFC Tony Craig leaving = BIG mistake in my opinion, still got alot to give 😒 (@parlourlady)

Twitter: @Official_BRFC massive mistake letting big tone go he still had a lot to teach the younger defenders (@RendallAlfie)

Some fans think Craig should be kept at the club in a coaching capacity.

Twitter: @Official_BRFC @BenGarner_ if you’re not getting Tony in as defensive coach for the first team then there’s something wrong with you mate. (@brfctom2)

Twitter: @Official_BRFC Would love to have see Tony stay in a coaching capacity, best of luck to @SercombeLiam on the future (@Joorrdd180M)

At 35, Craig will have a difficult decision to make. He might feel he still has another full season playing before he switches his focus solely to coaching.