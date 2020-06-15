Bristol Rovers have announced their retained list on their official club website, confirming that striker Tom Nichols is one of 11 players to be leaving the club this summer.

Bristol Rovers have moved to announce their retained list for the 2020/21 season. The curtailment of the 2019/20 season has prompted many clubs to announce who will be staying and who will be leaving and now, Bristol Rovers have joined the list.

11 players will be leaving the club at the end of their contracts, including former Peterborough United and Exeter City striker Tom Nichols.

Nichols leaves the Memorial Stadium after three years with the club. He joined the club from Peterborough United back in July 2017 and after three seasons with the club, he will now go in search of a new club.

Nichols struggled to hit a run of goalscoring form in his time with the Gas. He scored nine goals and laid on 15 assists in 116 appearances across all competitions for the club. He spent the second half of this season out on loan with Cheltenham Town, where he appeared four times before the premature ending of the season.

Upon the announcement of the club’s retained list, manager Ben Garner moved to wish his departing players the best for the future. He said:

“I would like to thank all of those players who are leaving the club for their contribution during their time with us and wish them the very best of luck with their future careers.”

Nichols has amassed plenty of Football League experience during his career. He made a name for himself with Exeter City, where he scored 36 goals and laid on 11 assists in 112 games, earning a move to Peterborough United. Nichols remained with Posh from February 2016 to the summer of 2017. In the process, he scored 14 and provided six assists in 58 games.

Bristol Rovers fans, how do you feel about Nichols’ departure? Have your say in the poll below.

Should Bristol Rovers have kept Tom Nichols this summer?