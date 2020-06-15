Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson has warned West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United that the Reds are still set on achieving automatic promotion as reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Forest will resume the season when they face Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday with the East Midlands club lying in fifth place in the Championship and ten points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Despite, the huge gap to second place and with just nine games remaining, Dawson is still confident that they can force a battle for automatic promotion.

“We are looking forward to getting back where we left off,” Dawson said. ”Hopefully we can carry on with the run that we are on. We are fifth at the moment and our aim is promotion.”

WHO KNOWS?

“Leeds and West Brom were in a good vein of form before everything happened and it’s going to be one of those now, what will happen, who knows?”

“Behind closed doors, we’ve been playing the games and it’s ridiculous, the pitch seems so big, you have so much time, the speed of the game, who knows what will happen come the last nine games?”

“It’s going to be an exciting time and one we are thriving on. We’ve put ourselves in a good position and we’re hunting West Brom and Leeds down. There’s some big games coming up against play-off rivals – Brentford and Fulham. We all have to play them,” the veteran defender continued.

“It’s about who performs at this crucial time because we’ve had a long period off so form’s gone out the window.”

“It’s just about hitting the ground running, like we did at the start of the season. In the first ten or 11 games, we lost once and then we were unbeaten in the next ten. That’s the kind of form you’re going to need if you’re going to hunt the top two teams down.”

Of course Nottingham Forest have to be positive about their promotion hopes but realistically it would take a huge effort for them to force their way into the automatic promotion places.

In all likelihood they would need to win all nine of their remaining games and hope Leeds and West Brom lose around four of theirs which looks a big ask at this stage.

