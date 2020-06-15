Speaking to Honduras-based news outlet Diez, former Wigan Athletic and Stoke City midfielder Wilson Palacios has opened up on his failed move to PSG, saying that he feels like he “missed something” by not playing at a higher level.

35-year-old midfielder Wilson Palacios played for Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic, Spurs and Stoke City during his time in England. He is one of the few players to come from Honduras and play in the Premier League but Palacios has now said that he has been left feeling like he missed out on playing at a higher level.

After an impressive season with Wigan Athletic, Palacios earned a move to Spurs. With the North London side, Palacios’ performances attracted European interest and now, he has revealed the extent of the interest.

Speaking to Diez, he revealed that the likes of Manchester City and Barcelona were interested in him, but it was PSG who tried the hardest to sign him. He said:

“I feel like I missed something. My dream was to play for a bigger team than Tottenham. I’m a Madrid fan, my dream was to play for Real Madrid, but I didn’t make it, but I’m satisfied with what I did.

“I was approached by Paris St Germain, who I knew directly were making the offer.

“But Tottenham were asking for £50million at the time. I had only cost them £14million, and they were asking for more than double, triple what they had invested in me.”

After leaving Stoke City in 2015, Palacios has since gone on to play for Miami FC, CD Olimpia and Real Sociedad, the latter two both in his home nation.

During his time in England, Palacios played in 147 Premier League games. He also appeared in 17 games in European competition as well.

From what you saw of Palacios, do you think he would have been capable of playing at a big European club like PSG, Manchester City or Barcelona? Deliver your verdict in the poll below.

Could Wilson Palacios have played at a top European club?