West Bromwich Albion supporters have come out in full force to criticise a Derby County journalist for his ‘invalid’ claims regarding the Baggies’ ‘ageing squad’ on the Tapin Football Podcast.

The Athletic’s Ryan Conway was discussing the ramifications on the West Brom squad and things that will need addressing should they win promotion.

Conway claimed that West Brom’s ‘ageing squad’ would need major changes if they reach the Premier League but had he researched his statement he would have found this to be wholly untrue.

When looking at the statistics via Transfermarkt, it shows that out of the sides currently in the top six of the Championship, only Brentford have a lower average age than West Brom.

Conway said: “That team is old. That team is so old. It’s a really, really old team so whatever happens if they go up – even if they don’t go up – that squad’s got to get younger.”

The claim made by the journalist is shown to be wide of the mark with statistics going completely against the point he was trying to make.

Conway continued to discuss the likes of Gareth Barry, Kieran Gibbs, Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin – all of whom are unlikely to be regular starters next season with Barry almost certain to leave the club.

Only Jake Livermore of the 30-years-old category is set to be a regular starter should they win promotion to the Premier League.

Despite his comments, West Brom fans took to Twitter and jokingly pointed fun at Conway for his failure to do concise research.

Imagine not doing research school boy error 🤣 — Nick Ganderton (@Nick_wba_70) June 14, 2020

Poorly researched. Barry has hardly played. I believe Brentford are the only side in the Championship with a lower average age than Albion. — Dave Neale (@baggiedave70) June 14, 2020

Can tell you don’t deal with fact. GB a player who has started one game all season and bilic over the last 12 months has reduced the age significantly. — Jordan Baldock (@BaldockWba) June 14, 2020

Clearly haven’t done any research about Albion at all. That or you expect every team to be filled with 21 year olds🙄 — Matt (@Matt_WBA_98) June 14, 2020

Terrible, selective, offensive. 3 words that sums up most forms of media at the moment of which this is a part of, oh and lazy, so make it 4. Club has a known mission to lower the average age and has done so very well indeed. What is the point of this other than for clicks? — Jonathan Andrew Ward (@jaward916) June 14, 2020