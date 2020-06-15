Following the curtailment of the League One season, Bristol Rovers have this morning announced their retained list ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Amongst the list of names released is experienced defender Tony Craig. The 35-year-old joined Rovers in 2018 has been ever-present since his arrival. Craig has featured 97 times since his arrival and might be disappointed he was unable to reach the century mark. Craig has been a regular this season, featuring on 34 occasions, scoring twice. Alongside playing, Craig has been working on his coaching badges, as well as working with Bristol Rovers Academy sides.

The 35-year-old has racked up over 500 appearances in the English Football League since he made his debut for Milwall in 2003. Craig went on to spend four years at Millwall before he joined Crystal Palace for an undisclosed fee. However, this move didn’t quite work out and he rejoined Millwall a year later. After a second spell at Millwall, he joined Brentford where he went on to make over 100 appearances for the Bees. For a third time, he went back to Millwall where he made a further 65 appearances – taking his total appearances for Millwall to 324. Following his release in 2018, he signed for Bristol Rovers.

With a wealth of experience behind him, clubs in League Two may be looking at Craig who also will be able to assist with academy coaching.