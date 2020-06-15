Bristol Rovers have confirmed on their official club website that former Charlton Athletic and Plymouth Argyle loan man Tareiq Holmes-Dennis will be leaving the club this summer.

Bristol Rovers have moved to announce their retained list for the 2020/21 season. The curtailment of the 2019/20 season has prompted many clubs to announce who will be staying and who will be leaving and now, Bristol Rovers have joined the list.

11 players will be leaving the club at the end of their respective contracts with the Gas, including former Charlton Athletic and Plymouth Argyle loan man Tareiq Holmes-Dennis. The 24-year-old joined the Gas two years ago and now, he will move on and look for a new club elsewhere.

Leaving the club alongside Holmes-Dennis is Tony Craig, Liam Sercombe, Sam Matthews, Tom Nichols, Gavin Reilly, Ben Morgan, Josh Bailey, Rhys Kavanagh, Lewis Clutton and Theo Wriddington.

Injury problems stopped Holmes-Dennies from nailing down a consistent spot in Bristol Rovers’ starting 11. In total, he played in 29 games for the club, scoring one goal and laying on five assists in the process. The left-back featured only eight times across all competitions in the 19/20 campaign.

Upon the announcement of the club’s retained list, manager Ben Garner moved to thank those who will be leaving the club. He said:

“I would like to thank all of those players who are leaving the club for their contribution during their time with us and wish them the very best of luck with their future careers.”

Bristol Rovers fans, how do you feel about the departure of Holmes-Dennis? Is he a player you would have liked to keep on? Let us know in the poll below.

Would you have liked to see Holmes-Dennis stay with Bristol Rovers?