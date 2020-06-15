Sky Sports pundit Chris Kamara has tipped Leeds United to have the edge over West Bromwich Albion in the battle for the Championship title in an interview with the Express & Star.

Kamara believes that Leeds and West Brom have consistently been the best two teams in the Championship and are fully worthy of promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds currently top the table and are one point ahead of second-placed West Brom and even with such a slender margin, Kamara thinks that the Yorkshire giants will have edge over Slaven Bilic’s men.

“I think it became pretty evident early on that Albion and Leeds are the best two teams in the Championship,” Kamara said.

“There have been one or two chomping at their heels – Fulham to name one. But consistently those two teams have been the best.”

“I have been really impressed with Albion and I fully expect them to go on and finish the job they have started. It’s not a massive cushion they have got. They are just six points ahead of Fulham. But they have got some excellent players and an excellent manager,” the Sky Sports pundit continued.

MASSIVE BENEFIT

“I think, when it comes to the title, Leeds may benefit more from the break we have had. If you look at them towards the end of last season – they ran out of puff a little bit. They weren’t firing at the end of the season like they were at the start of it.”

“This break could be a massive benefit to them whereas I’m not sure how it will affect Albion. But I still expect them to make it. I’m confident they will be a Premier League side next year.”

There is sure to be a real tussle between both Leeds United and West Brom in the quest to be Championship winners and with the former having the easier run-in on paper it could prove to be decisive.

However, with West Brom having suffered a mid-season slump in December and January, they roared back with a fantastic February and it would be brave to bet against them putting up a real challenge.

