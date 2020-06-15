Blackpool will be in the hunt for a replacement for last season’s top scorer Armand Gnanduillet, who is leaving the club this summer. Here are five strikers they could target-

Will Grigg, Sunderland- The Black Cats are looking to offload the Northern Ireland international and he would be ideal for Blackpool. He is a proven goal scorer in League One having previously played for the likes of Brentford, MK Dons and Wigan Athletic.

Liam Millar, Liverpool- The Seasiders boss Neil Critchley could use his contacts at Anfield to lure the Canadian forward to Bloomfield Road on loan. He has spent this past season on loan at Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership.

Joe Pigott, AFC Wimbledon- He fits the bill to replace Gnanduillet as he is tall target man (6ft 2inc) and has scored a combined 32 goals for the Dons over the past three seasons in the third tier. Could Blackpool lure him away from the south?

Matty Taylor, Bristol City- The former Forest Green Rovers and Bristol Rovers man is out of contract this summer. He has spent this season on loan at Oxford United and has fired 17 goals in all competitions for Karl Robinson’s men.

Colby Bishop, Accrington Stanley- He has adapted well to the step up to League One from non-league this past term. Bishop, who is 23 years old, earned a move to Accrington last summer after impressing in the National League North for Leamington. He has managed 10 goals since his move and would offer Blackpool a similar option to Gnanduillet.

