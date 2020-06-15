Two years ago today, Leeds United literally made the biggest signing in their recent history. It was a capture that stunned the footballing world. It was a capture that wasn’t a 30-goal striker. It was a capture that changed the club’s fortunes. Welcome to Leeds United Marcelo Bielsa.

He inherited a middling and mediocre side. This was an outfit that hobbled and struggled to a midtable position under Paul Heckingbottom after a fantastic start under Thomas Christiansen. The ‘New Year Dip’ saw to the Dane and a mediocre backstretch to the former Barnsley boss.

In reflection, it is really madness that Leeds United, well Victor Orta and Andrea Radrizzani, managed to persuade a coach of the renown that Bielsa has to take up the reins of a middling second-tier club in West Yorkshire. However, Bielsa is said to be a project man and this was a project that he fancied.

Twitter: Two years ago today Marcelo Bielsa signed for Leeds! 💙 💛 🇦🇷 https://t.co/23qKdGqBHm (@leedsthat)

In two seasons, that middling team has been transformed beyond all recognition. They are now a side of genuine promotion contenders. In fact, they were that in the first season under Bielsa and went from 13th to 3rd with essentially the same set of players and with a few choice loans sprinkled in there to add a dash of colour.

They were beaten by Derby County in a topsy-turvy encounter at Elland Road, Lampard’s Rams winning 4-2 on the night, 4-3 on aggregate. This season has seen essentially the same side, the same loan-to-strengthen mentality, the same brand of football. It has driven the Whites to the top of the Sky Bet Championship with a seven-point cushion to Fulham at the head of the playoffs.

The team aside, the sparkling football played left on the touchline, the results that have driven Leeds United to the brink of promotion forgotten for a moment. The biggest thing that Marcelo Bielsa has given Whites fans is a very simple thing.

Marcelo Bielsa has given them hope and belief. Hope and belief that this is their time to go Marching on Together.

