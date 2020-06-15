West Brom and Rangers are currently “leading the multiple-team fight” to sign Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney, according to a report by Football Insider.

The prolific forward is set to be a man in demand this summer and has also been linked with Celtic.

Toney, who is 24 years old, has scored 26 goals in all competitions for Peterborough this season. He still has a year left on his contract at London Road but is valued by the Posh at a hefty price.

The League One side signed him in 2018 from Newcastle United and he bagged 23 goals in all competitions in his first campaign.

He started out at Northampton Town but was snapped up by Newcastle in 2015. The striker made four appearances for their first-team and had loan spells away at Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town, Scunthorpe United and Wigan Athletic.

Toney has emerged on the radar of Rangers as Steven Gerrard looks to strengthen his attack over the coming months as he gears up for another season in charge at Ibrox.

They will have to compete with Glasgow rivals Celtic for his signature though with Toney a wanted man in Scotland.

West Brom are looking to keep the hotshot down the border and are interested in him no matter what league they are in next term. The Baggies will be fighting for promotion to the Premier League when the season resumes this weekend.

The Toney saga is likely to go on and there will be a big battle to land him.



Would you take Toney at your club?