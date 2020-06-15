Sunderland are set to keep Chris Maguire at the club for next season, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

The Black Cats can exercise an option in his contract to keep him at the Stadium of Light for a further 12 months.

Maguire, who is 31 years old, has been a key player for the League One side since joining from Bury on a free transfer in 2018. He scored 11 goals and gained 13 assists this past season, beating his nine goals from his first campaign.

Keeping the experienced winger in the North-East for next term would be a boost for Sunderland as he has been an important player for them.

It is set to be a summer of transition for the Black Cats with plenty of comings and goings anticipated. The likes of Jon McLaughlin, Joel Lynch and Duncan Watmore are looking likely to leave as free agents, whilst they are looking to sell striker Will Grigg.

Phil Parkinson will be eager to bring in some reinforcements and put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

Maguire could play a key part in their third consecutive season in League One if they use their option to keep him.

The Scotland international has racked up just under 500 appearances so far in his career, scoring 98 goals along the way. He has previously played for Aberdeen, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City, Rotherham United, Oxford United and Bury.

