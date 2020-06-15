Speaking on Twitter (see tweet below), Peterborough United co-owner and ‘El Presidente’ Darragh MacAnthony has said that Plymouth Argyle loan star George Cooper will not be sold this summer, insisting he is in the club’s plans for next season.

No pal. He is in our plans for next season rivaling young Tasdemir for the 10 position :). https://t.co/zAtKyhhDNt — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) June 14, 2020

George Cooper joined Plymouth Argyle last summer in a loan deal to keep him at Home Park until the end of the season. The move allowed him to pick up game time he would not have got with parent club Peterborough United and he thoroughly impressed with the Pilgrims.

Cooper has featured heavily in a left-wing back/ left midfield role with Plymouth. In the process, he scored three goals and provided an impressive 12 assists in 31 appearances.

A report from the Peterborough Telegraph last week claimed Cooper could be transfer listed in an effort to raise funds. However, Darragh MacAnthony’s latest comments have put to bed any rumours of a permanent departure, dashing Plymouth fans’ hopes of a permanent deal. On Twitter, he said:

“No, pal [Cooper won’t be leaving]. He is in our plans for next season rivalling young [Serhat] Tasdemir for the 10 position.”

Cooper joined Posh in 2018, signing from Crewe Alexandra in the January transfer window. He has scored five goals and laid on two assists in 42 appearances since making the move to London Road.

After a thoroughly impressive campaign with Plymouth, Cooper will be looking to capitalize on his chance to nail down a spot in Peterborough United’s starting 11.

The man who MacAnthony says will challenge Cooper for the starting spot is 19-year-old starlet Serhat Tasdemir. The youngster joined from AFC Fylde last summer and is a highly-rated youngster at London Road. He made 16 appearances (six starts) for Posh’s senior side last season, providing one assist.

Posh fans, with MacAnthony saying the number 10 spot will be either Cooper or Tasdemir’s, who do you think should start in the role next season? Have your say in the poll below.

Who should be Posh's starting No. 10 next season? Cooper? Tasdemir? Someone new?