According to a report from Sky Sports News, Nigel Clough – who recently left his role as Burton Albion manager – has held “preliminary talks” with Birmingham City over possibly replacing Pep Clotet later this summer.

Last week, it was confirmed that Pep Clotet would be leaving his role as Head Coach of Birmingham City at the end of the season. The Spaniard will leave St Andrew’s to pursue other coaching opportunities and since, plenty of names have been linked with the job.

The likes of former Blues boss Chris Hughton and ex-Watford and Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic have both been linked with the role. Now, a fresh contender has emerged in the race for the role.

According to a report from Sky Sports News, Birmingham City have held “preliminary talks” with Nigel Clough over the possibility of becoming the club’s manager.

Clough resigned from his role as manager of Burton Albion four weeks ago and now, he has been linked with a return to the game at Championship level. Clough previously held posts with Derby County and Sheffield United before returning to Burton Albion.

He spent around over four and half years as Derby manager from Janaury 2009 to September 2013 before his sacking. Clough then took up the job at Sheffield United in October 2013. Clough remained with the Blades for less than two years, taking charge of 104 games with the club.

Clough’s most recent spell with Burton saw him remain with the Brewers for four and a half years from December 2015 to May of this year.

Now, after two years out of the Championship, the second-tier could be calling for Clough once again. It would a cheap deal as Birmingham would not have to pay compensation with Clough out of a job, helping cut spending in what will be a difficult window financially for many clubs.

Birmingham City fans, would you welcome the appointment of Clough?

Would you like to see Birmingham City appoint Nigel Clough?