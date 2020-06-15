Speaking on Twitter, Peterborough United midfielder Mark O’Hara has refuted Barry Fry’s claims that he has turned down a three-year deal with Scottish Premiership side Motherwell.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United’s director of football Barry Fry said that the agent of midfielder Mark O’Hara had turned down the chance to join loan club Motherwell on a three-year contract.

He said:

“Mark did well at Motherwell and I have done a deal with the club who have offered Mark a three-year deal, but his agent turned it down.

“It’s staggering really. Three years is great security for a player in these unpredictable times and Motherwell have qualified for Europe next season.”

O’Hara has spent this season on loan with the club and a permanent transfer is said to be agreed. However, amid Fry’s claims of a rejected Motherwell contract, O’Hara has moved to deny rejecting a deal. He reacted to the news on Twitter, saying:

Regardless of the situation, O’Hara will be leaving the club this summer.

O’Hara was sent out on loan last summer having fallen down the pecking order at London Road. The midfielder started strongly under Steve Evans but after 29 appearances and four goals, he fell out of favour under Evans and was sent on loan to Lincoln City, who he helped win promotion to League One.

Upon his return to the Posh, O’Hara was sent out on loan once again to Motherwell, for whom he netted two goals and provided one assist in 20 appearances across all competitions.

Now, with uncertainty surrounding his proposed move to Motherwell, it awaits to be seen what happens with O’Hara’s situation.

