Speaking to Newcastle Fan TV, QPR director of football Les Ferdinand has said he will give a “glowing review” of life at Newcastle United to R’s star Eberechi Eze, but only if the Magpies are willing to match the asking price.

QPR’s Eberechi Eze has been subject to significant transfer interest for a little while now. Transfer speculation has rumbled on throughout the season and it is hotting up once again as the summer window nears.

Newcastle United are among the sides to have been linked with Eze and now, the Magpies seem to have been offered a boost in their rumoured pursuit of the QPR man.

Rangers’ director of football and Newcastle legend Les Ferdinand has said that as long as his former side match QPR’s asking price, he will give a “glowing review” of life in the North East. He said:

“If you pay enough money for him, you can get him to come! I’ll be giving him a glowing report in terms of what it’s like up there. It’s a great place to go and play football but as long as you lot match our asking price, you can have him no problem!

“People have been asking me about him, even the club said lots of people are talking about him, and I said he’s probably in the top six players I’ve seen.”

Not only has Eze been one of QPR’s standout stars this season, but he has been one the Championship’s best players. The attacking midfielder has scored 12 goals and laid on eight assists in 37 Championship games so far this season.

Eze is said to be valued at about £20 million by QPR. Providing the Saudi Arabian PIF’s proposed takeover of Newcastle goes through, they will have plenty of funds to help them in the pursuit of the QPR star.

It will be interesting to see who QPR sell Eze to this summer, with a move away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium looking highly likely. Even if Les Ferdinand puts in a good word for Newcastle, they will still have to overcome hefty opposition for his signature.

