According to a report from The Shields Gazette, Norwich City are closing in on a deal to sign Sunderland’s youngest ever captain Bali Mumba in a £500,000 deal.

On the final day of the 2017/18 season, Sunderland ended a shocking season in surprisingly impressive fashion. They defeated champions Wolves 3-0 and a 16-year-old Bali Mumba came off the bench with three minutes left, putting on the armband to become the club’s youngest ever captain.

Now, it has been claimed that Mumba could be heading for the Stadium of Light exit door. Norwich City are said to be closing in on a deal to sign Mumba from the League One club for £500,000. Talks are reported to have been taking place for two weeks, with a deal including an up-front fee and a host of performance-based add-ons.

Mumba is one of Sunderland’s top talents but it seems that he will be leaving this summer. The youngster has a year remaining on his contract but a move to the Premier League looks likely.

Mumba has played a total of 47 games for the club’s Under-18s and Under-23s side, also spending time out on loan with local side South Shields to help him gain some senior experience. The 18-year-old has played 10 times for the club’s senior side, playing just once this season.

He plays in a range of positions, featuring in midfield as well as out on the right-hand side of defence.

The Black Cats starlet has featured 13 times for three different England youth ranks, playing twice for the Under-17s, 10 times for the Under-18s and once for the Under-19s.

