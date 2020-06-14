Alfa Semedo has provided Nottingham Forest with more depth and options in midfield this season.

The Bissau-Guinean midfielder has spent the past campaign on loan at the City Ground from Benfica.

Semedo, who is 22 years old, has made 24 appearances for Sabri Lamouchi’s side in all competitions and has chipped in with two goals.

Forest might fancy bringing him back to the club next term, either on loan or on a permanent basis, as he looks to have a bright future ahead of him in the game.

Semedo’s chances of a move back to Nottingham could depend on what league they are in next season. They will be fighting for their Play-Off place when the campaign resumes this month.

Semedo could really develop and flourish with guaranteed regular game time which the Reds could give him if they remain in the Championship next term. However, if they go up, it is likely they will opt for some proven Premier League quality and he would return to Benfica.

He rose up through the impressive academy of the Portuguese giants and was sold to Moreirense in 2017, before Benfica decided to buy him back a year later.

He made 15 appearances for Benfica as they won the Primeira Liga title and also spent time on loan in La Liga with Espanyol.

Semedo could play a key part for Forest when the season resumes and will be eager to help them gain promotion to the Premier League, with any chances of a move back to the club in any capacity this summer currently on ice.

Forest fans, would you take Semedo back?