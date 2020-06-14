West Bromwich Albion have a “big chance” of signing Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson if they gain promotion, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).



The left-back is a key player for the Latics and they face a major battle to hold onto him this summer.

Robinson, who is 22 years old, has impressed in the Championship over the past two seasons and came close to signing for Italian giants AC Milan in the January transfer window.

West Brom could now provide him with a Premier League move if they are able to get over the line when the campaign resumes.

Slaven Bilic’s side are currently six points inside the automatic promotion places and may have one eye on summer recruitment.

Robinson came up through the academy at Everton and went onto become a regular for their Under-23’s. However, he never made a senior appearance for the Toffees so gained his first taste of senior football on loan at Bolton Wanderers two seasons ago.

Wigan then lured him to the DW Stadium in the 2018/19 campaign and made his move there permanent in July last year.

The USA international still has two years left on his contract with Paul Cook’s side but is expected to be sold over the coming months if the price is right. He is a name for West Brom fans to keep an eye on with the Baggies’ being linked with him.

