In words carried by The Independent, Gareth Southgate has let it drop that Leeds United duo Kalvin Phillips and Ben White are being monitored by the England set-up.

Commenting on what the England set-up could look like for the EURO 2021 championships, Southgate said the Independent that there were opportunities for players currently outside of the fold at the moment. Focusing on what he had to say, the England boss stressed:

I’m very conscious there will be a group of around 30 to 35 who have been in and around the squad in the past 12-18 months, who will be in the frame, but there will be some guys who come late.

He then went on to give specific examples and also name-dropped the two Leeds United players along the way. Southgate clarified by saying:

We’ve talked about those two (Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden), but it could be a Ben White, who has been on loan at Leeds, or a Kalvin Phillips that haven’t played Premier League football yet. Those sorts of players could come into the frame. We’re always open to what it looks like.

White and Phillips under Bielsa’s hand

Under Bielsa’s legendary hand, Kalvin Phillips has been transformed from a box-to-box midfielder who some fans ridiculed into a defensive midfield lock in the mould of Claude Makelele. This has come across two seasons and has seen him rise in prominence that he is being touted as Premier League ready.

For White, it’s been a one-season affair under Bielsa. The luminary Argentinian coach has taken the Brighton and Hove Albion youngster and turned him from a hardly-known defender to a definitely-known star. His stock has risen because of this and top Premier League sides are said to be taking a look at him.

Southgate’s comments definitely have raised the level of chatter on Twitter and Leeds United fans have joined in the call-out of Ben White and Kalvin Philips by England boss Gareth Southgate.

Whites and Phillips for England – some reactions from Twitter

Here is another response on the same thread developing from the Footy Accumulators tweet of Southgate’s words:

Leeds Live reporter Beren Cross also tweeted Southgate’s thoughts and he too garnered some response:

Here are some other views from fans who think that Ben White and Kalvin Phillips are England ready:

