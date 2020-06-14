Speaking to Swedish news outlet Fotbollskanalen, Martin Klette – agent of Sunderland starlet Benji Kimpioka – has revealed that there is three clubs showing “varied interest” in the youngster.

Over the course of the past few months, reports regarding the uncertainty of Benji Kimpioka’s future at Sunderland have been doing the. The young forward is out of contract at the end of this season and as it stands, he will be leaving the League One side this summer.

Kimpioka returned to home country Sweden amid the suspension of the football season. His agent, Martin Klette, recently commented on the current situation regarding Kimpioka’s contract, as reported here on The72.

Klette said that the forward’s future remains uncertain and now, he has offered a fresh comment. Speaking to Fotbollskanalen, Klette has revealed that three clubs with “varied interest” are keen on signing Kimpioka this summer. He said:

“There have been three clubs with varied interest. One of them wanted to sign him immediately, but have been refused.

“At present, his priority is to stay abroad, if possible in England, or elsewhere.”

In total, Kimpioka has made 14 appearances for the club’s senior side since making his debut in the 2018/19 campaign, In the process, the 20-year-old has netted three goals and laid on one assist.

With Kimpioka’s Sunderland future still up in the air, it awaits to be seen how his situation with the club pans out over the coming weeks. If the Black Cats want to keep him on board, they will have to move to tie him down soon, with his contract up later this month.

