Sunderland’s Duncan Watmore is attracting interest from the Championship, as per a report by the Chronicle Live.

The winger is expected to move on from the Stadium of Light on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.

Watmore, who is 26 years old, has been with Sunderland since 2013 having joined them when they were in the Premier League from non-league side Altrincham.

The ex-England Under-21 international has made 71 appearances for the Black Cats since his move there having struggled with knee injuries. Nevertheless, that is not deterring second tier sides monitoring his situation at the moment.

Watmore has fought back from injury this past season and played 22 times in all competitions for Sunderland.

The Manchester-born man played in the academy at Manchester United but swapped to Altrincham as a youngster. He broke into their first-team in 2011 and scored 15 goals in 58 games for the Conference North side to earn a move to the top flight.

Watmore has now been playing in League One for the past two seasons but could now be on his way back up to the Championship.

It is expected to be a summer of transition for Phil Parkinson’s side with other players likely to follow Watmore out of the exit door. The likes of Jon McLaughlin, Joel Lynch and Tom Flanagan are also entering the final weeks of their contracts.

Watmore has stayed with the North-East side despite their slip down the leagues but may now finally be on his way out.

