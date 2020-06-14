Sheffield Wednesday’s Jordan Rhodes is out of contract this summer.

The Owls paid a fee rising to £10 million for the striker in July 2017, according to Transfermarkt, but he has struggled to live up to the price tag.

Garry Monk’s side have a number of first-team players out of contract soon, such as Fernando Forestieiri, Sam Winnall and Kieran Lee, and may well sport a new-look team next season.

Rhodes, who is 30 years old, is expected to move on from the Yorkshire side after three years on the books there. His three goals this season is unlikely to be enough to warrant a new deal.

The experienced forward initially joined on loan from Middlesbrough in January 2017 but that deal was made permanent six months later. He has managed 13 goals for the Owls since his move there.

Rhodes spent the 2018/19 season out on loan at Norwich City and was part of Daniel Farke’s side who won the Championship title.

The Scotland international may have to weigh up his options over the coming months. Rewind 10 years and he was bursting onto the scene for Huddersfield Town and would soon become one of the most prolific strikers in the Football League.

Rhodes scored 87 goals in 148 games for the Terriers before getting 85 in 169 matches for Blackburn Rovers.

If he can recapture his form of a few years ago, Rhodes could be a shrewd signing for someone out there on a free transfer this summer.

Would you take Rhodes at your club?