AFC Wimbledon are “aiming” to tie up a new deal for Shane McLoughlin, as detailed on their official club website.

Glyn Hodges’ side are staying in League One next season after surviving on points-per-game and are setting their sights on the next campaign.

They published their retained list this past week and announced that 11 players will be leaving the club as free agents.

Wimbledon are likely to have a new-look squad when they next play a competitive game and they will be eager to bring in some reinforcements over the summer.

McLoughlin, who is 23 years old, could be set to prolong his stay there if they can agree a new contract with him. His current deal expires at the end of this month.

The ex-Republic of Ireland Under-18 international joined Wimbledon in January 2019 and made 26 appearances for them in all competitions this past season.

McLoughlin adds more options and depth into the Dons’ squad and losing him for free would be a blow. He is also still young and could be a key player for them in the future.

The New York-born man started his football career in Ireland and was brought to England as a youngster by Ipswich Town in 2013. He went onto play twice for the Tractor Boys’ first-team and also had two loan spells at Bromley.

Wimbledon swooped to sign him on a permanent basis midway through the 2018/19 season and are now hoping to keep him at the club for a bit longer.



Will Wimbledon strike a deal with McLoughlin?