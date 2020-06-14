As per a report from The Scottish Sun, Birmingham City are interested in signing Rangers’ out of contract goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, who will become a free agent at the end of his deal.

Birmingham City will be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer. Both Lee Camp and David Stockdale are leaving St Andrew’s. Loan man Moha Ramos will return to parent club Real Madrid, leaving the Blues in need of a goalkeeper or two.

Now, it has been reported that they are looking to delve into the free-agent market to bolster their goalkeeping ranks.

Wes Foderingham – who will be leaving Scottish Premiership side Rangers at the end of his contract – is said to have been put on a “hit-list” of potential goalkeeper targets by Birmingham City.

Foderingham revealed earlier this month he turned down an approach to sign for Leeds United back in 2015 – as reported here on The72. Now, it seems the ‘keeper could have the chance to return to England once again.

The Birmingham City target spent his entire career in England prior to joining Rangers in 2015. He spent time in the academies at Fulham and Crystal Palace, enduring stints on loan with Bromley and Histon before joining Swindon in 2011.

With Swindon, Foderingham played in 191 games across all competitions, keeping an impressive 71 clean sheets in the process. Since joining Rangers, he has played in 143 games, keeping 54 clean sheets.

