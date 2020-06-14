The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Newly-promoted Rotherham United are interested in signing Hamilton Academical’s out of contract forward Mickel Miller this summer.

Rotherham. Keen on Mickel Miller. Been at Hamilton. Free agent. Forward. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 14, 2020

Rotherham United have won promotion to the Championship upon the early curtailment of the League One season. They will turn to planning for the 2020/21 campaign, with transfer plans likely to be well underway. Now, it has been reported that they could delve into the free agent market to bolster their squad.

24-year-old forward Mickel Miller will become a free agent this summer, with his contract at Hamilton Academical expiring. Rotherham United have been linked with a move for Miller, with The Sun journalist Alan Nixon claiming the Millers are “keen” on bringing him in this summer.

Miller joined Hamilton in January 2018 from English non-league side Carshalton Athletic. Since then, he has played in 68 games for the club, scoring 12 goals and laying on eight assists in the process.

Miller mainly operates as a centre-forward but has also featured out wide, as well as in central midfield, providing a versatility that could be crucial going forward. Some clubs may look to bring in players who can play in multiple positions in an effort to reduce squad numbers and wages.

While Miller is yet to experience the Football League – let alone the Championship – he could prove to be a shrewd signing for Rotherham. He would bolster Paul Warne’s attacking options, also offering the option to play him in midfield or out on the wing.

Rotherham United fans, would you take a punt on bringing Miller in on a free this summer? Let us know what you think in the poll below?

