The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Blackpool defender Ryan Edwards is attracting interest from League Two side Salford City.

Blackpool. Keen on loan for Edmonds -Green at Huddersfield. Centre half. Useful. Salford want Ryan Edwards af Blackpool. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 14, 2020

The summer transfer window is nearing and with the League One and League Two seasons being brought to an early end, clubs are pressing on with their plans for the 2020/21 campaign. Now, a rumour has emerged regarding a potential Salford City transfer target.

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter that Salford are interested in signing Blackpool defender Ryan Edwards. Edwards still has a year remaining on his current contract with the Tangerines but Salford could look to tempt him away from Bloomfield Road.

Salford are looking to bolster their squad this summer as they look to build on this season’s 11th place finish. With Edwards reportedly on their radar, it seems Graham Alexander has identified centre-back as a place to strengthen.

Edwards has been with Blackpool for only a year. He featured 27 times across all competitions for the club this season, scoring one goal in the process. He fell out of favour towards the end of the season, making his last start of the season on January 1st after injury problems hindered his involvement.

Prior to joining Blackpool, Edwards spent two years with Plymouth Argyle, where he played 68 times, scoring nine. He has bags full of Football League experience, having played in League One and League Two since breaking into senior football as a youngster at the Blackburn Rovers academy.

