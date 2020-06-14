Bristol Rovers are releasing Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, according to a report by the Bristol Live.

The League One side are expected to publish their retained list tomorrow as they start preparing for next season.

Bristol Live have also suggested that Tony Craig and Ollie Clarke are facing “uncertain” futures at the club with their contracts running out and are set to learn their fate.

A player who is leaving the Gas is midfielder Liam Sercombe, who is poised to depart after three years at the club.

Craig, who is 35 years old, could follow suit but has been a regular for the Pirates since his move from Millwall in February 2018, playing 120 games.

He is a vastly experienced defender in the Football League having racked up over 600 appearances for the likes of Millwall and Brentford. However, he may have to weigh up his options as a free agent this summer.

Clarke has been on the books at Bristol Rovers for his whole career having risen up through their youth ranks. Their fans will be eager to see him stay at the club but he is yet to secure a new deal.

He played a huge role in their rise from the Conference to League One from 2015 to 2017.

Ben Garner is gearing up for his first full season in charge of Rovers and will be looking to prove people wrong. It will be interesting to see if Craig and Clarke are on their retained list alongside Holmes-Dennis and Sercombe tomorrow.



Should Bristol Rovers keep Craig and Clarke?