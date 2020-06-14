Slavisa Jokanovic is the “ideal choice” for Birmingham City as they hunt for a new manager, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Birmingham City. Jokanovic the ideal choice but expensive. Hughton also in frame but not cheap either and looking around for other openings. (@reluctantnicko)

The Blues are looking for a replacement for Pep Clotet, who is leaving the Championship side when the current season ends.

Their ex-boss Chris Hughton is also in the frame for the soon-to-be vacant position as the Midlands club target a boss with promotion experience.

Jokanovic, who is 51 years old, fits the bill for Birmingham. He has been promoted to the Premier League twice as a manager before with Watford and Fulham.

The ex-Partizan, Tenerife and Chelsea midfielder is currently managing in Qatar with Al-Gharafa but could the Blues tempt him back to England?

Jokanovic spent three years at Craven Cottage and won the Play-Offs with the London side after they beat Aston Villa in the final at Wembley two years ago. However, he was sacked by the Cottagers after a poor start to life in the top flight.

He has also managed the likes of Levski Sofia, Hercules and Maccabi Tel-Aviv in the past and is an experienced manager.

Birmingham have a big decision to make on their next boss and want to end their previous nine years of frustration since their relegation from the Premier League and start competing at the top end of the Championship.



Will Birmingham land Jokanovic?