Blackpool are eyeing a loan move for Huddersfield Town defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Blackpool. Keen on loan for Edmonds -Green at Huddersfield. Centre half. Useful. Salford want Ryan Edwards af Blackpool. (@reluctantnicko)

The Tangerines boss Neil Critchley is starting preparations for next season already as he gears up for his first full campaign in charge at Bloomfield Road.

He is targeting a move for Edmonds-Green as he looks to add more options and depth to his defensive department.

Edmonds-Green, who is 20 years old, could be loaned out again by Huddersfield Town to get more first-team experience under his belt. He may be handed the opportunity to play in League One with Blackpool.

The youngster is a product of the Nike academy and joined the Yorkshire side four years ago. He has played once for their senior side so far in his career, which came in a league clash against Charlton Athletic.

Edmonds-Green has spent time out on loan from the Championship outfit at Brighouse Town, Bromley and most recently Swindon Town. He was part of the Robins’ side promoted by points-per-game this past season.

Blackpool will be eager to push on into the promotion picture in League One next term. They published their retained list the other day and announced that Armand Gnanduillet, Mark Howard and Sean Scannell will be leaving the club as free agents.

They are now in the hunt for some reinforcements, with Edmonds-Green in their sights.



Should Blackpool sign Edmonds-Green?