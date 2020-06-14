Sunderland are expected to pursue a permanent deal for Bristol City defender Bailey Wright this summer, as per a report by the Chronicle Live.

The centre-back joined the Black Cats on loan during the January transfer window.

His contract at parent club Bristol City expires at the end of this month and Sunderland are likely to offer him a deal to stay at the Stadium of Light.

Wright, who is an Australian international with 24 caps under belt, made five appearances for the League One side before the season was halted in March.

He moved to England in 2009 to join Preston North End and went on to become a key player for the Lancashire side. He made 205 appearances for the Lilywhites in his seven years at Deepdale, helping them win promotion to the Championship via the Play-Offs in 2015.

Bristol City swooped to sign him in January 2017 and he has played in the second tier for them since. However, He played just three times for the Robins earlier this season and was shipped out on loan to the North-East this past winter for more game time.

Wright has played his last game for Lee Johnson’s side and will now be eager to join Sunderland for real. Phil Parkinson will be a busy man this summer as he looks to put his own stamp on his squad and gear up for his first full campaign in charge.

Sunderland will go into their third consecutive season in the third tier.

Do you want Sunderland to sign Wright permanently?