Kieran Sadlier is still yet to commit his future to Doncaster Rovers, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

The attacking midfielder is currently set to become a free agent at the end of the month with his contract running out. He was offered a new deal earlier this season but is still yet to sign it.

Sadlier, who is 25 years old, impressed for Donny in the past campaign and scored 12 goals and gained six assists in 40 appearances in all competitions.

He has been linked with a move to Hull City over recent months, with the Tigers apparently keen this past winter, as per the Doncaster Free Press in January. Their boss Grant McCann signed him for Doncaster from Cork City in 2018.

Nevertheless, Darren Moore is hopeful he will stay at the Keepmoat Stadium this summer: “I’m still very much hopeful that Sads and his advisers will come back. I’ve made it quite clear that I see him here. I want Sads to stay. I see him being really part of us. I think there’s more to come.”

He added: “I still think he needs another season to really go again. We’ve seen the first full season from him, where he’s had a full pre-season, we’ve got him fit, I’ve played him in an attacking system, in different roles.”

Sadlier also worked under McCann at Peterborough United so could link up with him for a third time at the KCOM Stadium over the coming months.

Donny fans will be hoping Hull don’t raid them once again this summer.

Where will Sadlier be next season?