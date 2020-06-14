It’s the one that won’t go away, and will dominate Suffolk based publications all summer, but is Suffolk songwriter Ed Sheeran about to ‘divide’ fans at Portman Road, or will he ‘multiply’ numbers with a new ‘A-team’?

Firstly, sorry for the puns.

When a club is constantly rumoured to be on the market, the social platforms go a bit mental. Since football took a break, Ipswich has already featured in one possible take-over story. In the last few days, two more have surfaced thanks to, well, lazy journalism probably.

I don’t wish to pay the first rumour too much service, after-all Harry Redknapp all but named a club a few days ago when he ‘hinted’ at his desire to buy a lower league club. Despite Mr Redknapp being a south-coast loving retiree, the idle minds clicked into gear and put his name in the attachments alongside his old pal, and current Ipswich owner, Marcus Evans.

‘Arry also confirmed that his godson/nephew Frank Lampard had once turned down the Ipswich job due to the club having no budget, and ‘too much to do’. He then signed Ipswich prized asset Martyn Waghorn the moment he got to Derby) which hints toward Redknapp being linked because he mentioned the club in that interview.

The other rumour that simply won’t go away is that guitar strumming songster and often spotted at Ipswich games Ed Sheeran, is keen to involve himself in the beautiful game, and has already begun provisional talks about buying a stake in the club, along with a more knowledgable football cohort, that is.

Marcus Evans has made no secret of the club being available, and after the Mike ‘Sports Direct’ Ashley links of a few weeks ago, it comes as no surprise that local sources are touting the ginger melody machine as a possible investor. This is especially with his constant appearances at Portman Road and his limited edition Ipswich shirt being sold during the Divide tour.

One thing is for certain however, when football does eventually return to Ipswich, if the owner is still Marcus Evans, these rumours will not go away.

This again?