Speaking to The Argus, Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has said that the club will hold talks over the future of Wigan Athletic loan man Leon Balogun at the end of the season.

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun has seen Wigan Athletic’s form improve massively in his time with the club. Balogun joined the club on loan until the end of the season in January and since making his debut in a 2-2 against Middlesbrough, Wigan Athletic have not tasted defeat.

Balogun’s future with Brighton remains up in the air. He has struggled to make an impact since joining in 2018, playing just 12 games for the Seagulls.

His current contract expires this summer and now, an update has been provided on talks over his future. Brighton boss Graham Potter has said that Balogun will see out the season with Wigan and at the end of the campaign, a decision will be made over his future. He said:

“All the guys who are on loan will stay and finish their loan spells. Then we will us discuss at the end of the season what the next plan is for them.

“Each individual is different, of course, and we will make those decisions at the end of the season.”

Balogun, 31, has impressed while on loan with Wigan. He has notched up six appearances for the club and will be hoping to maintain a spot in Paul Cook’s side as they battle to keep their Championship status when the season resumes.

Wigan Athletic fans, if it could be pulled off, would you like to see Balogun join the club permanently?

