Could Blackpool releasing their retained list hint towards Ipswich Town’s new striker?

With the season’s early close, several clubs have released their retained list. For those unfamiliar with this, it is standard practice to publish a list of players set to leave your club. Whether it is contract expiry, termination or more obscure reasons, usually by the end of June, every player available is known.

Blackpool, a club well known for short contracts and high player turnover released their list. One name stood out from the rest, 28-year old French-born Striker, Armand Gnanduillet, 18-goal talisman and general 18-yard box nuisance.

Immediately, clubs were being linked on all social platforms. However, a rather hefty amount of the ‘def info’ and ITK posts linked one club, Ipswich Town. Town, with the release of Will Keane and the rumoured sale of Kayden Jackson, would be in the market for a forward.

By no means is this definitely on the table. With the season in its unique curtailing, no one can confirm or deny any of the ideal gossip (which makes this quite hard for us writers, no source to link, no inside knowledge). Yet some credible Twitter reporters are amongst the wedge of ‘Armand rumour-mongers’.

Gnanduillet is a talented player and was rumoured to be attracting attention from Charlton in January, along with a host of other suitors. With the Dynasty-length, Lyle Taylor saga at The Valley, it is no short throw to assume they too could be after the awkward-to-mark goal-poacher whose career has taken him from Le Havre to Blackpool via Poissy, Chesterfield and Leyton Orient. He has also spent loan periods at Tranmere, Oxford and Stevenage.

Gnanduillet represented Cote D’Ivore back in 2011 when they were still Ivory Coast – although just once, and at U20 level.

Sign him?