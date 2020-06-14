Blackpool have confirmed on their official club website that former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City midfielder Sean Scannell will be leaving the club at the end of his contract.

Upon the curtailment of the League One season, Blackpool have moved to announce that eight out of contract players will be leaving this summer. Among them is former Huddersfield Town and Bradford City midfielder Sean Scannell, who will now become a free agent this summer.

Alongside Scannell is Armand Gnanduillet, Mark Howard, Myles Boney, Sean Graham, Yusifu Ceesay, Chris Mafoumbi and Owen Watkinson.

Scannell leaves Blackpool after one year with the club. He joined the League One side from Bradford City on a free transfer last summer and now, the midfielder will be going in search of a new club once again. In total, Scannell played in 12 games across all competitions for the Tangerines, scoring one goal in the process.

Scannell graduated from Crystal Palace’s academy and went on to play 141 times for the club, scoring 13 and assisting 13. In 2012, he joined Huddersfield Town from Palace, remaining at the John Smith’s Stadium for five years, scoring seven goals and laying on 17 assists in 172 appearances.

He has also spent time with Burton Albion on loan, as well a stint with Bradford City before joining Blackpool.

Upon the announcement, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley moved to thank the departing players for their contributions during their stints with the club. He pointed out Gnanduillet and Howard for their efforts during their time at Bloomfield Town, saying:

“Making decisions like these at the end of the season is never easy, but I would like to thank all of the players for their service during the 2019/20 season.

“During my short time here, the loan players have particularly been great assets to the team, and I’d like to thank them for their contribution.

“Armand Gnanduillet and Mark Howard have been great servants at the football club for a number of years, and I’d like to thank them for all of their effort and commitment over their time here.

“We wish all of the players the very best for their future careers.”

