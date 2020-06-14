Burton Albion have confirmed on their official club website that former Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Stephen Bywater has retired from Professional football after his release from the club.

Goalkeeper Stephen Bywater made his Premier League debut as a fresh-faced 19-year-old for West Ham back in 2000 against Bradford City. Now, 10 clubs and 20 years later, it has been confirmed that Bywater has retired from professional football.

Bywater, 39, has been released by Burton Albion at the end of his current deal and having previously made the decision to look at options after playing, he has officially brought an end to his playing career.

Bywater is one of four players to be released by Burton. Joe Sbarra, Kwame Thomas and Ethan Vale have all also left the club at the end of their respective contracts.

After loan spells with Wycombe Wanderers, Hull City and Coventry City during his time with West Ham, Bywater joined Derby County in 2006. He spent six years with the Rams, notching up 167 appearances and spending time on loan with Ipswich Town, Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday, who he later joined permanently.

Since then, Bywater has gone on to play for Millwall, Gillingham (loan), Doncaster and Kerala Blasters.

With the veteran ‘keeper leaving, Burton currently have Ben Garratt, Teddy Sharman-Lowe and Callum Hawkins as their options in between the sticks. Loan man Kieran O’Hara has returned to Manchester United and the Brewers are likely to look for a new shot-stopper to battle with Garratt for the starting spot.

