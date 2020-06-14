Speaking to Football Insider, pundit Alex Bruce has said that Aston Villa loanee Callum O’Hare has “obviously got something lined up” after his successful loan spell with Coventry City came to an end.

Callum O’Hare has spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan with Coventry City and in Sky Blue, he has thoroughly impressed. O’Hare was a fixture in Mark Robins’ plans, scoring four goals and laying on seven assists in 39 games across all competitions.

With the League One season being curtailed, O’Hare’s loan deal with Coventry City has come to an end. Reports have claimed that Coventry want to make O’Hare their first signing after sealing promotion and now, pundit Alex Bruce has commented on his immediate future.

Speaking to Football Insider, Bruce has said that O’Hare has “obviously got something lined up” regarding a summer transfer. He said:

Yeah, obviously it’s not far from the Midlands, where he’s from, so that move might fit. He might have impressed someone else while he’s been out on loan at Coventry.

“He’s obviously got something lined up where he’s going to play.

“Coventry back in the Championship, a big club, it’s good to see Coventry back up there because they’ve obviously had a tough few years there with financial problems so I’m pleased to see them back in the Championship.”

It will be interesting to see how O’Hare’s situation at Aston Villa pans out this summer. His current deal is set to expire this summer and after an impressive campaign, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear that he’d attracted interest from elsewhere.

In other Coventry City news, the club announced that they are in negotiations with one of their young players over a new contract – read more here.

Do you want to see Coventry City sign O'Hare permanently?