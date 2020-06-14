QPR have confirmed on their official club website that winger Marc Pugh will now leave the club after reaching a “mutual agreement”.

Clubs up and down the Football League ladder will be forced into making difficult decisions over players’ future’s this summer. QPR have found themselves in a predicament over the future of winger Marc Pugh. Now, the club have confirmed the outcome of his contract situation.

Pugh – whose contract was set to expire this summer – has now left the club by mutual consent. The two parties came to an agreement to let Pugh leave the club, with the current financial climate not helping matters. Pugh would have triggered a one-year contract extension if he played another game for the club.

Upon the announcement, manager Mark Warburton opened up on Pugh’s departure. Speaking to the club’s official website, the QPR boss said that it was a difficult decision to make, moving to heap praise on the 33-year-old winger. He said:

“Marc is a fantastic professional and he deserves to be treated with absolute respect.

“The simple reality is we, as a club, are not in a position to be able to provide a further 12-month contract to Marc. I have no interest in disrespecting Marc by simply not playing him and having him train as hard as he always does with no prospect of being involved.

“Marc understands the position and, typically, has been great to deal with regarding the situation.“He leaves us with enormous gratitude on our part.

“His experience and professionalism have been invaluable both on and off the pitch. He has shown our younger players what it takes to play at the very top level in this country.”

Pugh joined Queens Park Rangers on a free transfer when his long stint with Bournemouth came to an end. Excluding a brief loan spell with Hull City in the second half of the 2018/19 season (14 games, three goals and one assist), Pugh had spent the last nine years with Bournemouth. In the process, he scored 56 goals and laid on 52 assists in 311 games.

With QPR, Pugh netted twice and provided four assists in 31 games. He started in Rangers’ last six games before the season’s suspension, with his last appearance coming in a 3-1 over Preston.

