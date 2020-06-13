In mid-April, Leeds United were said by 90MiN to be one of the outfits interested and pursuing PSG teen defender Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi. It was a story that did the rounds and it is one that is coming back to the fore again with news from RMC that he is leaving PSG at the end of his contract on June 30.

The issue with Leeds United’s interest was that PSG were looking for Kouassi to sign a new deal at the club before loaning him out to Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United to allow him to continue his development as a ball-playing centre-back.

Adding to this, RMC say that, despite contract talks lasting “long months” with the Parisian club, “Kouassi has made the decision to leave PSG at the end of his contract” in a decision where PSG “was informed of this choice a few days ago.”

Kouassi is a highly-rated 17-year-old who has come through the youth system at PSG, breaking into the first-team set-up this season. The Parisian native has featured 13 times for PSG across all competitions this season. In Ligue 1 he has six appearances (two goals), three appearances in the Coupe de France, two Champions League appearances and two Coupe de Ligue (one goal) appearance under his belt.

Most of those games have been as a centre-back although he has also shown his versatility with some games in a defensive midfield position. This versatility and adaptability, alongside the undoubted potential that he possesses, has marked Kouassi out as that perennial ‘one to watch’ youngster.

That watching should now turn to more urgent actions with him leaving PSG. What is known is that the top of his priorities is that his next club is one with a stable environment. RMC Sport do say that he will not go to Red Bull Leipzig nor AC Milan next season.

Should Leeds United consider knocking on his door and teaming him up with Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road? Stranger things have happened.

Leeds fans - would you have Taguy Kouassi at Elland Road?