News from earlier today, via Football Insider and written about here on The72 in more detail has seen Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur move in to offer a contract to Stoke City starlet Mohamed Sankoh. Sankoh is a much sought-after youngster, likened by some in the media as the next Romelu Lukaku.

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, referencing ‘a Spurs source’ writes that the Premier League side “have offered a professional deal to Sankoh as the look to lure him when his youth deal at Stoke expires.” This youth deal at the Potters is due to expire in October.

This decision will see Jose Mourinho’s side win out against Premier League rivals Chelsea and La Liga giants Atletico Madrid who were both linked to Stoke’s exciting youngster in late-April by The Sun.

Writing in April, The Sun’s Richard Forrester said that both Chelsea and Atletico Madrid had “even gone as far as holding talks with Sankoh with the possibility of luring him to their academy.”

Sankoh has come to prominence in Stoke City’s youth set-up after joining up with his brother, Abdul, at the Potters from Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam. 16-year-old Sankoh has featured for both the Under-18s and Under-23s for Stoke this season. In six U18 Premier League games, the Holland Under-17 international has scored three goals and provided three assists.

His step up in class and age to the Under-23s has seen him feature eight times in the Premier League 2 competition against sides such as Middlesbrough, Norwich and Aston Villa’s Under-23 outfits. With such a prospect on their books, Stoke would always be struggling to keep a firm grip on him. This was made more difficult with the Potters on the slide as they are at the moment.

As it now appears, Stoke’s grip on Sankoh is all but gone, as are the hopes of Chelsea and Atletico Madrid of getting their hands on him. Spurs nipping in ahead of those two and offering the Dutch youngster an initial scholarship, converting to a professional contract in October seems to have sealed the deal for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Will Mohamed Sankoh blossom at Spurs?