Blackpool have released ex-Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Mark Howard, as announced by their official club website.

The Tangerines published their retained list yesterday and have also announced that Myles Boney, Yusifu Ceesay, Armand Gnanduillet, Sean Graham, Chris Mafoumbi, Sean Scannell and Owen Watkinson will be leaving the club as free agents.

Their boss Neil Critchley has said: “Making decisions like these at the end of the season is never easy, but I would like to thank all of the players for their service during the 2019/20 season.

“During my short time here, the loan players have particularly been great assets to the team, and I’d like to thank them for their contribution.”

Howard, who is 33 years old, will have to weigh up his options over the coming months. He is an experienced goalkeeper in the Football League and is decent option for clubs needing a ‘keeper this summer.

He joined Blackpool two years ago on a two-year deal and was their first choice in his first season. However, he lost his place this past term and spent some time out on loan in League Two at Salford City.

Prior to his move to Bloomfield Road, Howard had spells with the likes of Arsenal, Cardiff City, St Mirren, Aberdeen, Sheffield United and Bolton.

Blackpool will have one eye on next season now and have offered new deals to Chris Maxwell, Jay Spearing and Ollie Turton, whilst Michael Nottingham and Liam Feeney are definitely staying for another year.

Can Blackpool challenge for promotion next season?