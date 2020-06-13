Whenever you have a young player who comes to be termed as a ‘wonderkid’ or ‘starlet’, then you can bet other clubs are circling and keeping tabs on them. Keeping hold of them becomes ever the more impossible if you are a second-tier side and this is something that Stoke City have found out with Mohamed Sankoh. According to Football Insider, Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have offered the regarded teen a deal at the club.

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, referencing ‘a Spurs source’ writes that the Premier League side “have offered a professional deal to Sankoh as the look to lure him when his youth deal at Stoke expires.” This youth deal at the Potters is due to expire in October.

This decision will see the Champions League finalists win out against Premier League side Chelsea and La Liga giants Atletico Madrid who were both linked to Stoke’s exciting youngster in late-April by The Sun.

16-year-old Sankoh has featured for both the Under-18s and Under-23s for Stoke this season. In six U18 Premier League games, the Holland Under-17 international has scored three goals and provided three assists. His step up in class and age to the Under-23s has seen him feature eight times in the Premier League 2 competition against sides such as Middlesbrough, Norwich and Aston Villa’s Under-23 outfits.

With such a prospect on their books, Stoke would always be struggling to keep a firm grip on him. This was made more difficult with the Potters on the slide as they are at the moment.

That grip would seem to be have been loosened in light of the news that Spurs have offered the young England star a contract. It is thought that the offered deal will be an initial scholarship, converting to a professional deal on his 17th birthday in October.

Will Mohamed Sankoh get a chance at Spurs or should he stay at Stoke?