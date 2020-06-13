Brentford were unable to replicate their upset win over Arsenal after they were well beaten 2-0 by Watford.

The Bees have already made some headlines as they get ready for the restart of the Sky Bet Championship on the 20th June. They were able to beat Arsenal 3-2 as part of their preparations, something the national press picked up as they joined up to enjoy a ritual humiliation of the North London giants. However, that was in the past as they travelled up to Watford.

Unfortunately for the Bees, they were unable to replicate that upset win and ended up losing 2-0. With the report being done by the Watford Observer, we are unsure as to who was playing in the match but was confirmed David Raya and Said Benramha did feature in the match.

There was not much that Brentford could do about the first goal which came a few minutes after the half-hour mark. Etienne Capoue picked the ball from 25 years and slammed the ball with his right foot into the top corner, leaving Raya with very little chance in the goal.

🚀 You don't save those 🚀 pic.twitter.com/AGHOe4ZkZ2 — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) June 13, 2020

Brentford were able to hold out for most of the second half but some of that lack of training may have contributed to the last-minute goal which confirmed a Watford win. A poor touch from one of the Brentford defenders was immediately pounced upon by Ismaila Sarr who smashed the ball in.

While the loss may be disappointing to Brentford, it will be another boost in fitness ahead of their restart next Saturday.

Are you happy with this Brentford result?