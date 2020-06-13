Fans across the EFL may be able to return to stadiums as early as September as EFL chiefs try to open up the terraces according to a report from The Sun.

No football fan England has been able to watch a match from the stands since March. It was then when the lockdown was started and the EFL was forced to stop matches from taking place. The season is set to restart on the 20th June but it will be without the fans. All Premier League and Sky Bet Championship matches will take place behind closed doors as the country continues to battle the Coronavirus pandemic.

But teams are keen to get fans back as soon as possible. While teams in the Premier League and to some extent the Championship can survive on the money they get from TV, many teams need the ticket and matchday revenue in order to survive. This is the main reason Sky Bet League One and Two decided to end their seasons early as they couldn’t afford the cost of holding matches without any revenue.

But there will be no getting around the fact they will need to play the next season, fans or no fans. That is why EFL chiefs are working on a proposal that will get them to open up stadiums by September. Even though there has been warnings we won’t see fans in stadiums until 2021, there is a belief they might be able to open up to 25% of fans in September.

This means that Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday fans, two of the most fanatical fanbases in the league, may be able to see the inside of Elland Road and Hillsborough sooner than expected.

Do you expect to watch football live again this year?